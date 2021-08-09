£3bn Smithson trust experiences first underperformance

Smithson is one of two trusts run by Terry Smith's Fundsmith

From January to the end of June 2021 the Net Asset Value per share (NAV) of the Company increased by 5.9% and the share price increased by 4.1%. Over the same period, the MSCI World SMID Index, the company's benchmark, increased by 12.4%.

The manager, Simon Barnard, said this underperformance was down to a shift towards value and inflation expectations which "in theory, reduces the value of higher rated growth companies".

Barnard added two US companies to the portfolio during the period: Rollins and Wingstop. Rollins is a US-based pest control business, which benefits from organic growth as well as acquisitions of other small pest control businesses to average growth of 9% over the last few years. At the end of June Rollins made up 1.9% of the portfolio.

The other addition was Wingstop, a fast-growing franchised chicken wing restaurant and delivery business, which made up 2.2% of the portfolio at the end of June.

"The key to the continued growth of this business is the excellent returns of 70% that franchisees are able to generate on their investment in new restaurants after three years. This means there is still an enormous pipeline of new units waiting to be built, which should underpin strong double digit growth for years to come," Barnard said.

The company divested from Abcam, a biotechnology business during the period, which had "been undergoing a change of strategy" that is set to continue.

Barnard said while he "did not disagree" with the new strategy it "brings elevated risks".

The trust is trading on a 1.96% premium, according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

Since its inception, it has returned 88.2%, while the AIC Global Smaller Companies sector has returned 72.7%, according to FE fundinfo.

