Square Mile expands team with senior analyst hire

David Holder joins

Holder joins from Edison Group, where he was an associate director.
Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has appointed David Holder as senior investment research analyst, with responsibility for building out research of investment companies.

Holder will also support the broader 20-strong research and consulting team in the analysis of open-ended funds, while contributing to Square Mile's consulting output.

He brings with him more than 20 years' experience in investment strategy research.

Rathbones retains all Square Mile ratings following Investec W&I merger

Prior to joining Square Mile, he served at Edison Group where he was an associate director, delivering qualitative and quantitative analysis across a range of investment companies.

Before this, Holder was a senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, responsible for the research of European and UK equity income strategies.

Earlier roles include senior fund selection specialist at Investec Wealth & Investment and senior analyst at Morningstar.

Holder started his career at HFM Columbus Financial Advisers in 2002, before moving to Quilter & Co (latterly Quilter Cheviot), where he worked initially as a collectives research analyst, and subsequently as a fund manager.

He will report to Square Mile research director John Monaghan.

Square Mile: Interest for capital accumulation funds among advisers ticks up in Q1

Monaghan said: "Over a career encompassing the analysis of closed- and open-ended investment strategies as well as fund management, David has built up an impressive track record and brings considerable expertise to complement that of our existing team of research analysts."

Commenting on his appointment, Holder added: "Square Mile is a market leader in qualitative and quantitative fund research and its team of analysts are highly respected across the asset management and advice sectors. I look forward to contributing to this bank of expertise as it grows to meet an ever-expanding universe of investment solutions."

