Which UK equity income investment trusts have the best dividend cover?





After the coronavirus pandemic hit global stockmarkets and companies began cutting, cancelling or postponing dividends, investors became increasingly focused on their sources of income generation.





Investment trusts' ability to squirrel away cash in the good times to buffet themselves in bad times came to the fore, as many outlined their willingness to use their revenue reserves to help maintain or even increase their dividends through 2020.





Investment Week used data from the Association of Investment Companies in March to find out which investment companies had the most cash to hand and how well covered their dividends were by reserves.