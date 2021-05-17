Frostrow Capital appoints Richard Plaskett for new investment companies role

Frostrow Capital has hired Richard Plaskett from J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) to join in the newly-created role of head of investment companies.

The company said the appointment reflected the growth in its business and the continued demand for its services in the investment companies sector.

Frostrow has 16 investment company clients with combined net assets of approximately £15bn, including Mobius Investment Trust, the Biotech Growth Trust, Odyssean Investment Trust, Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust and Witan Investment Trust.When he joins Frostrow on 1 September 2021, Plaskett will work closely with managing partner Alastair Smith and the wider Frostrow team.At JPMAM he was a managing director with responsibility for a number of its investment company clients.

"We are delighted to have attracted an individual of Richard Plaskett's calibre and experience to this newly-created role," Smith said.

"Richard will be a first-class addition to our team and will lead the client service area of our business in an increasingly complex environment."

Plaskett added that Frostrow has grown "impressively" since its launch in 2007.

"With a sole focus on the investment companies' sector, this is an interesting opportunity to contribute to the range and quality of services Frostrow has become known for and to help ensure the continued growth and success of the firm's clients. I am greatly looking forward to joining the team," he said.