AIC launches investment company research tool for advisers

The new tool uses a three-step process to allow users to identify relevant investment companies

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has launched a free research tool for advisers to help make comparisons quicker and simpler.

The Investment Company Screener has been designed for advisers following feedback from IFAs and sits alongside other tools on the AIC's website. The AIC has also introduced daily PDF factsheets for every member investment company.

AIC head of intermediary communications Nick Britton said: "Our aim is to continually improve the data and information we provide for financial advisers. Investment Company Screener allows advisers to filter and compare investment companies in quite a few ways that haven't been possible before.

"For example, you can now filter investment companies by their gearing level, ongoing charge or even the tenure of their fund manager."

He added: "It's also possible to identify investment companies with a certain equity style - so if I want to find an investment company that invests in global emerging markets with a mid-cap value tilt, I can do so in seconds.

"This tool has been developed following extensive adviser feedback and we hope it will make it easier for advisers to explore what investment companies have to offer."

The tool uses a three-step process to allow users to identify relevant investment companies. These are: Search or filter investment companies; Review and analyse results; and Compare in-depth.

The screener tool was developed for the AIC by fund data provider Morningstar. It is free to access for those who have registered as financial advisers on the AIC's website.

Morningstar is also powering the AIC's daily investment company factsheets. The factsheets contain key statistics, performance data, risk measures and essential portfolio information such as top ten holdings and asset allocation.

This article first appeared on our sister title Professional Adviser