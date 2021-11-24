Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021 - the night in pictures

Awards ceremony on 18 November

clock • 1 min read
Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021 - the night in pictures
Icya21 2 580x358
Icya21 21 580x358
Icya21 30 580x358
Icya21 75 580x358
Icya21 74 580x358
Icya21 75 580x358
Icya21 76 580x358
Icya21 61 580x358
Icya21 59 580x358
Icya21 60 580x358
Icya21 57 580x358
Icya21 31 580x358
Icya21 35 580x358
Icya21 55 580x358
Icya21 56 580x358
Icya21 26 580x358
Icya21 25 580x358
Icya21 24 580x358
Icya21 23 580x358
Icya21 76 580x358
Icya21 104 580x358
Icya21 176 580x358
Icya21 112 580x358
Icya21 161 580x358
Icya21 2 580x358
Icya21 21 580x358
Icya21 30 580x358
Icya21 75 580x358
Icya21 74 580x358
Icya21 75 580x358
Icya21 76 580x358
Icya21 61 580x358
Icya21 59 580x358
Icya21 60 580x358
Icya21 57 580x358
Icya21 31 580x358
Icya21 35 580x358
Icya21 55 580x358
Icya21 56 580x358
Icya21 26 580x358
Icya21 25 580x358
Icya21 24 580x358
Icya21 23 580x358
Icya21 76 580x358
Icya21 104 580x358
Icya21 176 580x358
Icya21 112 580x358
Icya21 161 580x358

Investment Week was pleased to welcome our finalists and guests back for a face-to-face ceremony to crown the winners of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021, in association with the AIC.

The awards ceremony was held on 18 November at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, with a special guest appearance by former footballer Fabrice Muamba. 

Our winners on the night included Baillie Gifford, who took home the Group of the Year accolade, and Home REIT for Best New Issue of the Year. 

The AIC's Elmley de la Cour was the winner of the Rising Star of the Year Award, while Baillie Gifford's James Anderson and Ian Sayers, former CEO of the AIC, were joint winners of the Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry.  

You can view all the award winners here.

 

Related Topics

More on Industry

Gresham House NAV overstated
Investment Trusts

Gresham House Strategic's NAV overstated since 30 July

£1.3m over

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 24 November 2021 • 2 min read
CEO of River and Mercantile James Barham
Industry

River and Mercantile proposes £180m payout for shareholders after Schroders sale

Full sale announced last month for £228m

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Money market funds lead European inflows in October
Funds

European investors perform volte-face on money market funds

€116bn invested in European funds

Alex Rolandi
clock 24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Tesla investors are looking the other way on Elon Musk 'red flags'

22 November 2021 • 7 min read
05

Close Brothers AM CEO steps down

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

Global transition to renewable energy is a complex ESG journey

18 November 2021 • 5 min read
25 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Awards 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 