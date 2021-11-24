Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021 - the night in pictures

The awards ceremony was held on 18 November at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, with a special guest appearance by former footballer Fabrice Muamba.

Our winners on the night included Baillie Gifford, who took home the Group of the Year accolade, and Home REIT for Best New Issue of the Year.

The AIC's Elmley de la Cour was the winner of the Rising Star of the Year Award, while Baillie Gifford's James Anderson and Ian Sayers, former CEO of the AIC, were joint winners of the Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry.

