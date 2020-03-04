India
China stands at the door of the year with two faces
What lies ahead in 2020? Will the US economy tip into recession or accelerate? Will Brexit make or break the UK and its erstwhile partners in Europe?
The Asian sector due to see the biggest growth rebound
Asian equity markets have underperformed developed markets since around the taper tantrum in 2013, driven partly by monetary policy and tax cuts in the US and partly by investors’ caution on Asia.
Pictet's Diana: Holdings must be more than 'good citizens'
Companies must make good on ESG promises, manager argues
Gold: All I want is 2020 vision
Recent sharp movements are 'rare'
Rebound expected as India marks major milestone
Will it finally match up to China's progress?
Equity trusts offer value as renewables and infrastructure premiums climb
Average discount narrowest in 20 years
India: Reform is coming, but not just yet
Finding companies ahead of the growth trend
A tale of two sectors: The future of frontier and small emerging markets
Why the time has come for smaller countries to shine
China is rising but south-east Asia could benefit most
China has risen fast and accomplished much in 70 years of the People's Republic, but nothing rises smoothly.
The impact of shifting demographics
Population explosion still key driver of global markets
India's corporate tax cut: A defining moment for the next decade?
'Radical' cuts could pay off domestically
TEMIT's Sehgal pins hopes on improved EM earnings to narrow trailing NAV discount
Early year pessimism 'not come to fruition'
India under the microscope: A global investor 'conundrum'
How the emerging market giant is plotting its next growth path
BRICS summit: What is the outlook for the member nations?
Do same risks remain in place?
Aberdeen New India: ESG focus weighs on short-term returns
Ethics at heart of decision-making process
What is the trade war costing?
As the trade war rumbles on, presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping need to agree on a trade deal, as both economies are weakening.
Ocean Dial bolsters management team with India co-head of equity hire
Will assume full management of Gateway to India fund
The unlikely sweet spot in unloved EM equities
The case for emerging market (EM) small caps on a long-term basis is compelling.
PineBridge's Soon: The biggest myths about investing in Asian small caps
Familiarity matters at times of volatility, manager argues
Schroders launches private equity fund
Focus on non-publicly listed companies
Franklin Templeton launches range of five liquid hedge fund strategies
In partnership with alternatives boutique K2 Advisors
Are quality investors missing out on emerging market equities?
A quality bias has been the right way to invest in emerging market equities for many decades.
How important is India's economy to global investors?
India's MSCI weighting will become smaller
Prusik IM to revamp Heather Manners' Asia small-cap fund
Fund to be renamed the Prusik Asia Emerging Opps fund