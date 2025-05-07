UK pens 'landmark' £25.5bn trade deal with India

After years of negotiations, the UK government has struck a trade deal with India that it set to increase bilateral trade by £25.5bn.
The deal will add £4.8bn to the UK economy and £2.2bn in wages each year in the long run, according to the government. In addition, the agreement will see slashes to Indian tariffs on products such as whisky, medical devices and cosmetics, with reductions on 90% of tariff lines for UK exports expected. UK City minister confirms government is not planning to emulate US strategic crypto reserve Of these tariff lines, 85% will become entirely tariff-free within a decade with automotive levies set to reduce from over 100% to 10% while gin and whisky duties will initially be halved fr...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes