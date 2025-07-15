TEMIT's Chetan Sehgal: Finding value in India

India offers investors a significant growth opportunity given its structural tailwinds, which include attractive demographics, a market-oriented economy and a rising middle class.
This opportunity was previously constrained by bottlenecks in infrastructure, bureaucracy and a weak fiscal position. Early Powell departure could be an 'unexpected gift' for EMs Over the past decade, infrastructure investment has surged, the ease of doing business has improved and the government's fiscal position has been transformed by better tax collection and the introduction of a national value added tax. The improvement in digital infrastructure has propelled internal trade and offered new opportunities for growth among entrepreneurs. Longer term, the demand fundamentals ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes