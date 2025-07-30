Trump declares 25% tariff on India

The tariffs, and an unspecified extra penalty, have been issued due to India buying a "vast majority" of its military equipment from Russia, as well as being a large buyer of energy from the Eastern European nation, according to Trump. India's tariffs and trade policies also came under fire from the US president. US and EU sign trade deal and agree tariff rates On his Truth Social platform, Trump posted: "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and...