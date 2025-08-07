Trump's tariffs come into effect as US hikes levies on India

$600bn investment from Apple

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

US President Donald Trump’s sweeping range of tariffs came into effect earlier today (7 August).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Narrow BoE vote surprises investors amid expected rate cut

One in three UK export businesses hurt by US tariffs in July

More on US

Trump's tariffs come into effect as US hikes levies on India
US

Trump's tariffs come into effect as US hikes levies on India

$600bn investment from Apple

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 07 August 2025 • 1 min read
Fed holds rates steady despite dissent in ranks
Economics

Fed holds rates steady despite dissent in ranks

Fifth hold in a row

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 31 July 2025 • 1 min read
Fed in no rush to cut rates as industry diverges on trajectory of US monetary policy
US

Fed in no rush to cut rates as industry diverges on trajectory of US monetary policy

Waller and Bowman expected to dissent

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 30 July 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot