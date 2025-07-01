JPMAM's Nandini Ramakrishnan: Emerging markets show strength in a choppy world

Investors are concerned about how US consumers will handle rising prices and whether the country can ramp up its manufacturing to replace imports. The Big Question: Where do emerging markets stand in the investment world right now post 'Liberation Day'? These unresolved questions are keeping markets on edge about US consumption habits, economic growth, job markets, interest rates and deficits, all of which are putting pressure on global assets. It might sound counterintuitive but, in this environment, emerging markets (EMs) offer a valuable hedge against global uncertainties. I...