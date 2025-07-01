JPMAM's Nandini Ramakrishnan: Emerging markets show strength in a choppy world

Valuable hedge against global uncertainties

clock • 4 min read

Heading into the second half of 2025, it looks like global markets are in for a bumpy ride, thanks to ongoing tariff-related uncertainties.

Investors are concerned about how US consumers will handle rising prices and whether the country can ramp up its manufacturing to replace imports. The Big Question: Where do emerging markets stand in the investment world right now post 'Liberation Day'? These unresolved questions are keeping markets on edge about US consumption habits, economic growth, job markets, interest rates and deficits, all of which are putting pressure on global assets. It might sound counterintuitive but, in this environment, emerging markets (EMs) offer a valuable hedge against global uncertainties. I...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Emerging markets

JPMAM's Nandini Ramakrishnan: Emerging markets show strength in a choppy world
Emerging markets

JPMAM's Nandini Ramakrishnan: Emerging markets show strength in a choppy world

Valuable hedge against global uncertainties

Nandini Ramakrishnan
clock 01 July 2025 • 4 min read
China's monetary stimulus plan not enough to offset Trump's tariff onslaught
Emerging markets

China's monetary stimulus plan not enough to offset Trump's tariff onslaught

‘Marginal’ 10bps cut to benchmark rate

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 08 May 2025 • 3 min read
SMT's Tom Slater: China remains a relevant player amid global market tumult
Emerging markets

SMT's Tom Slater: China remains a relevant player amid global market tumult

18% share of the world economy

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 02 May 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot