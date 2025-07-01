JPMAM's Nandini Ramakrishnan: Emerging markets show strength in a choppy world

Heading into the second half of 2025, it looks like global markets are in for a bumpy ride, thanks to ongoing tariff-related uncertainties.
Investors are concerned about how US consumers will handle rising prices and whether the country can ramp up its manufacturing to replace imports. The Big Question: Where do emerging markets stand in the investment world right now post 'Liberation Day'? These unresolved questions are keeping markets on edge about US consumption habits, economic growth, job markets, interest rates and deficits, all of which are putting pressure on global assets. It might sound counterintuitive but, in this environment, emerging markets (EMs) offer a valuable hedge against global uncertainties. I...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes