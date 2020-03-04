helen bradshaw
Partner Insight: Income investors must beware of concentration risks
To earn attractive levels of income in recent years, many investors and their advisers have felt obliged to take bigger risks. We spoke to Helen Bradshaw of Quilter Investors about the importance of improving income diversification.
Partner Insight: Do retirement incomes require greater risk transparency?
Helen Bradshaw of Quilter Investors says those looking for sustainable income must look closely at how that income is generated.