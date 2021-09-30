Industry Voice Video: How have income investors fared in the most challenging of environments?

Quilter Investors
clock 30 September 2021 • 2 min read

Helen Bradshaw, manager of the Quilter Investors Monthly Income portfolios, explains how the portfolios achieved their objectives despite the uncertainty of the last year and how they're positioned for future challenges and opportunities.

 

Watch the two and three parts of this three-part series here. 

Important information

Investment involves risk. The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Because of this, an investor is not certain to make a profit on an investment and may lose money. Exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments to rise or fall.

This communication is issued by Quilter Investors Limited ("Quilter Investors"), Senator House, 85 Queen Victoria Street, London, England, EC4V 4AB. Quilter Investors is registered in England and Wales (number: 04227837) and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 208543).

Quilter Investors Monthly Income Portfolio and Quilter Investors Monthly Income and Growth Portfolio ("the Funds") are sub-funds of Quilter Investors Multi-Asset OEIC, an investment company with variable capital incorporated in England and Wales.

Quilter Investors Multi-Asset OEIC is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as a non-UCITS retail scheme and can be distributed to the public in the United Kingdom.

Quilter Investors uses all reasonable skill and care in compiling the information in this communication which is accurate only on the date of this communication. You should not rely upon the information in this communication in making investment decisions. Nothing in this communication constitutes advice or personal recommendation. An investor should read the Key Investor Information Document(s) ("KIID") before investing in any sub-fund of Quilter Investors Multi-Asset OEIC. The KIID and the prospectus can be obtained from https://www.quilterinvestors.com in English.

The Funds invest principally in other collective investment schemes. Your attention is drawn to the stated investment policy which is set out in the prospectus.

 

 

