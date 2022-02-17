Deep Dive: Global equity income can insulate a portfolio

The first few weeks of 2022 saw risk assets suffer as markets grappled with a more hawkish tone from central banks. The prospect of monetary policy tightening more quickly than anticipated ignited questions around the sustainability of current lofty valuations, particularly in relation to growth stocks, leading to a marked rotation in equity markets.

With many growth stocks and long duration assets benefiting from a low rate, low inflation environment for so many years, many are wondering where they can seek shelter within a portfolio, particularly if we are in for a period of meaningful monetary policy tightening. Global equity income could help insulate a portfolio in this scenario, helping to diversify and add ballast to existing exposures.

Versus their more generic global peers, global equity income funds tend to provide more exposure to the value factor as evidenced in the chart below.

Source: Morningstar

It was not long ago that central banks in developed markets were worried they could not produce enough inflation. Now fears of more persistent inflation are driving expectations of much faster policy normalisation than in the last cycle. In this environment, higher yields should support ‘value' and cyclical companies, providing a tailwind for global equity income managers. The likes of financials and energy are sectors that have traditionally done well as interest rates rise, and are sectors that are usually under-owned by their more growth biased peers.

There are also differences in the regional exposures within global equity portfolios. Global equity income managers tend to find more opportunities than their peers in the likes of Europe and UK, with a lot less US exposure as a result.

Blending the two styles, therefore, can be complementary to an overall portfolio, helping to provide diversification to both style and regional exposure within a portfolio.

For portfolios seeking income, global equity income funds can also provide useful diversification. For many years the UK has been the typical hunting ground for those seeking income, as evidenced by the number of UK equity income funds available to investors. UK companies have a strong dividend culture, and the market has regularly yielded in excess of 4%.

There are many benefits to looking to the UK, not least that it offers exposure to a range of international, market leading companies, but 2020 was a useful reminder of the importance of not placing all your eggs in one basket. Other regional equity income funds deserve attention too, but global income funds can sit nicely alongside these allocations, offering diversification and providing a core allocation which can then be augmented by regional tilts.

There are several benefits of a global mandate, namely that the manager can allocate freely to the best investment and income opportunities globally. It gives them the largest opportunity set and should mean they are more insulated than a regional fund, should one country's income prospects suffer more than others.

It is also a sector with a healthy number of funds to choose from. We have seen big growth in the sector over the last decade, including a number of passive offerings. Within our income portfolios we have both passive and active exposure and hold both the Fidelity Global Quality Income ETF as well as the Quilter Investors Global Equity Value fund, which is managed by the experienced team at Redwheel.

While inflation is expected to ease substantially in the coming months, it is likely to settle at a higher rate than we have become accustomed to in recent years. Expectations are now for five rate hikes from the Federal Reserve in 2022, assuming 25 basis point increments, which, if delivered, should provide tailwinds for global equity income funds over the medium term.

Helen Bradshaw is a multi-asset income portfolio manager at Quilter Investors