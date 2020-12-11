Partner Insight Video: How can we tackle today's income challenge?

Income investors are having to work hard to balance risk and return in the post-pandemic investment environment - while looking out for investment bright spots as the world recovers.

In this brief video, Helen Bradshaw explains how the Quilter Investors Monthly Income Portfolios could help through key features such as risk targeting, diversification and income smoothing. Could a combination of investment discipline and investment flexibility help investors tackle the income challenge?

Watch the first and second parts of this three-part series here.

For more information on Quilter Investors Monthly Income, and Quilter Investors Monthly Income & Growth, click on the button below.

Find out more

