Mind the gap: Proportion of female managers falls to 11.2%

Experts admit the lack of female fund managers is playing a role in the stubborn gender pay gap.

At the end of September 2000, 14% of fund managers were female. Fast forward to the end of September 2020 and that number has dropped to 11.2%.

There was a steady decline until 2018 when it reached just 9.8%, before rising again over the past few years.

A closer look reveals just 8% of fixed income managers are female, while multi-asset and equity have 10% and 13% female managers respectively.

Bethany Payne, global bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, believes part of the reason for the lower percentage in fixed income is down to "lower turnover and smaller, less dynamic teams" and so there may be more opportunities for women in larger equity teams.

In fact, there has been a decline in the proportion of women in fixed income. In 2000, 9% of allocation managers were female, along with 12% of fixed income and 15% of equity managers.

"The industry's commitment to diversity, by gender or ethnicity, is honoured more in the breach than the observance," said Dewi John, head of research at Refinitiv.

"Commitments to the various elements of ESG - in this instance, gender equality - ring hollow on the basis of these figures."

It is important to note that while the percentages are dropping there is an increase in the number of female managers. At the end of 2000, there were 69 female equity managers and 12 fixed income. In 2020, those figures were 209 and 38 respectively.

However, the increase is not keeping pace with the rise in male fund managers, which rose by 1,258 for equity and 391 for fixed income over the past 20 years.

"The industry has historically suffered from a perception problem among young women, which has naturally deterred some from pursuing a career in investment management," said Helen Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors. "This is changing, but progress is slow and more needs to be done to tackle the perception problem and to break down the barriers for women."

By close of play last week (5 October), firms had to report their gender pay gap figures.

Reports from Bloomberg showed asset management firms were failing to close the gap with women being paid about 26% less than their male peers, not much better than the 2017 figure of 29%.

"It is important companies are more transparent on how they plan not only to grow the numbers of female fund managers but also how they plan to grow active and passive AUM managed by female fund managers," said Bev Shah, chief executive and founder of City Hive.

The Investment Association (IA) is urging firms to implement "practical interventions" to increase "diversity throughout the talent pipeline".

Pauline Hawkes-Bunyan, director of business risk, culture and resilience at the IA, said the first step is attracting more women to the industry but added that, in addition, careers "need to then flex with the needs of women throughout their working lives - which will also help to address the gender pay gap".

As many asset managers are quick to point out, ESG is not just about being a responsible business, it is in fact good for business and investors should be watching firms that lack female fund managers with a wary eye.

"Studies show that diversity of thought - whether that is achieved through a mix of gender, race, education or background - leads to better investment decisions. Groupthink leads to a lack of challenge in any business decision, and challenge is critical when it comes to investment processes," explained Emma Wall, head of investment analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown.

However, Wall added that the gender makeup of the named fund managers should not be considered in isolation.