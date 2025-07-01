Stock pickers urge caution over rapid return to US equities

Quilter's £20bn WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service (MPS), now the largest vehicle of its kind in the market, has used its most recent quarterly portfolio rebalance to reduce its equity exposure while increasing its allocation to fixed income. The managers, Stuart Clark, Helen Bradshaw and Bethan Dixon, opted to maintain their underweight equities position due to the heightened uncertainty around US President Donald Trump's tariff agenda. 'Trade risks remain' after Canada scraps digital services tax on US companies "While markets have rallied following Trump's ‘Liberation Day'...