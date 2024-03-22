US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

US hedge fund and activist investor Elliott Investment Management has taken a 5% stake in investment trust giant Scottish Mortgage.
According to a stock exchange notice on Thursday (22 March), the firm bought close to 0.5% of the trust's shares, as well as an additional 4.57% in equity swaps, crossing the 5% threshold on 19 March. Based on Scottish Mortgage's closing price, Peel Hunt has estimated this represents a substantial exposure to SMT of around £607m. Elliott declined to comment. A source familiar with the situation told Investment Week that the 5% stake in SMT makes Elliott the company's largest individual investor. The firm has been invested in Scottish Mortgage since last year and has engaged in privat...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes