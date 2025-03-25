Kepler Partners' Alexander Ellerby: Volatility provides rich opportunity set for macro hedge funds

This represents a significant challenge for many investors. But for macro hedge funds, market volatility can be a positive tailwind. While uncertainty still needs to be managed, some managers are capitalising on a rich opportunity set – something that could prove attractive to hedge fund allocators. Navigating macro changes Last year presented a supportive but ultimately uncertain market backdrop for macro hedge funds. Hedge funds line up short positions against Saba holdings in UK trust tussle The AH Macro index gained 3.3%, with systematic and diversified multi-asset approac...