B2Prime Group's Eugenia Mykuliak: Liquidity is the next competitive edge

'Risk of AI-triggered selloffs is real'

clock • 4 min read

In 2025, alpha does not just begin with asset selection — it starts with trade execution.

As rate cuts loom, AI-driven strategies accelerate and markets remain sensitive to geopolitical headlines, one thing has grown clear: liquidity risk is no longer a back-office concern. It is a frontline issue that directly affects performance and a strategic edge for those who know how to manage it. Execution quality, long ignored by many outside of high-frequency trading desks, is now becoming the difference between outperforming and underperforming. Even well-designed portfolios can quietly leak returns if trades are filled slowly, slippage widens or liquidity dries up mid-session. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Markets

Emerging markets investment trusts winning from US stumble
Markets

Emerging markets investment trusts winning from US stumble

Weaker US dollar an 'important driver'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 17 June 2025 • 2 min read
US not considered a top three export destination by UK manufacturers for first time ever
Markets

US not considered a top three export destination by UK manufacturers for first time ever

Research from Make UK

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 June 2025 • 1 min read
Market Movers blog: European markets down as Iran and Israel enter fifth day of conflict
Markets

Market Movers blog: European markets down as Iran and Israel enter fifth day of conflict

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 13 June 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot