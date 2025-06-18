B2Prime Group's Eugenia Mykuliak: Liquidity is the next competitive edge

As rate cuts loom, AI-driven strategies accelerate and markets remain sensitive to geopolitical headlines, one thing has grown clear: liquidity risk is no longer a back-office concern. It is a frontline issue that directly affects performance and a strategic edge for those who know how to manage it. Execution quality, long ignored by many outside of high-frequency trading desks, is now becoming the difference between outperforming and underperforming. Even well-designed portfolios can quietly leak returns if trades are filled slowly, slippage widens or liquidity dries up mid-session. ...