Chameleon Global Master fund, a hedge fund established by two analysts who uncovered the fraud leading to the downfall of German payments processor Wirecard, has closed down.
In an email seen by Investment Week, Toby Clothier, founding partner of Chameleon Global Capital Management alongside Neil Campling, wrote to investors: "As some of you may know, we returned all our investors' funds and have closed the Chameleon Global Master fund due to it being too small to be viable, despite our best efforts." Wirecard critics Neil Campling and Toby Clothier launch hedge fund The duo founded Chameleon in May last year, a hedge fund under the umbrella of Ronit Capital. Campling and Clothier have previously worked together at Mirabaud Securities, where they took a...
