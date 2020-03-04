hedge fund
Property sector doubles cash amid industry's liquidity crisis
Political uncertainty causing concerns
How to invest in absolute return sector funds in falling markets
Is the decade-long bull market coming to an end?
What did you miss over the festive break?
Round-up of key headlines throughout end of December
Schroders adds multi-strategy alternatives fund to GAIA platform
To be run by former hedge fund manager
The global economy is firmly in the late part of the cycle
Industry Voice: With yields low and unprecedented uncertainty, it's fair to say it hasn't been the easiest market for bond investors. Tim Foster and Claudio Ferrarese, co-managers of the Fidelity Strategic Bond Fund, reflect on the need for greater flexibility...
Does recent M&A activity signal a bigger high yield financing packages are on the way?
Industry voice: High yield investors are on notice for a jumbo financing package off the back of a flurry of M&A activity, particularly in the telecoms space. Fidelity's Peter Khan discusses the outlook for one the largest and most widely-held high yield...
Bonds markets: What have we learned in the last 10 years?
Partner Insight: Fidelity portfolio manager Kris Atkinson wonders when other market participants might wake up to the increasing risks we are seeing in the market ten years after the last crises
Fidelity's Vaid: 'Protecting against downside risks has to be topmost in our minds now'
Partner Insight: As veteran fixed income investor Ian Spreadbury prepares for his retirement at the end of the year, Sajiv Vaid, his current co-manager and successor as lead manager on the popular Fidelity MoneyBuilder Income Fund braces for a more challenging...
GAM knocks back Schroders' attempt to buy hedge fund unit - reports
Acquisition could hurt overall sale potential
Flagship Odey fund enjoys turnaround in February
Strong monthly performance
Ex-BlackRock duo to launch cryptocurrency hedge fund
Launching Prime Factor Capital
Odey blames bank 'fairy dust' for 'painful' market for bears
Supporting troubled stocks
Odey profits halve as performance fees tumble
Performance fees drop from £19.2m to £60,000
OMGI seeds retail version of Systematica hedge fund with $122m
Alternative risk premia strategy
Odey AM assets more than halve to $5.5bn
Hurt by bearish positioning
Credit Suisse to be targeted by activist hedge fund - reports
Campaign to break up company
Odey warns of 'terrifying' MiFID II and tapering combination
'Hindsight will have a field day'
Pictet hires total return equities head from hedge fund firm
Reporting to Philippe de Weck, equities CIO at Pictet
Battle of the billionaires: Singer challenges Buffett's bid for Texas utility firm
Ready to launch a rival bid
Asian hedge funds post strongest performance since 2015
Currency gains added to performance
Man GLG recruits head of machine learning
Ferreira re-joining