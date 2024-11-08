BlackRock eyes minority stake in hedge fund Millennium – reports

People familiar with the matter told the FT the acquisition would be part of a wider partnership between the asset management giant and the hedge fund, in line with BlackRock's expansion into alternative investments. Singular BlackRock fund fails to deliver value across active arsenal Although there is no guarantee that the discussions will result in a deal, if successful, the sale of a minority stake to BlackRock would mark the first time in Millennium's 35-year history that founder Izzy Englander had taken outside investment for the company. Last year, Millennium held talks to pa...