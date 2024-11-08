BlackRock eyes minority stake in hedge fund Millennium – reports

BlackRock is in early-stage discussions with hedge fund Millennium Management to acquire a minority stake in the company.
People familiar with the matter told the FT the acquisition would be part of a wider partnership between the asset management giant and the hedge fund, in line with BlackRock's expansion into alternative investments. Singular BlackRock fund fails to deliver value across active arsenal Although there is no guarantee that the discussions will result in a deal, if successful, the sale of a minority stake to BlackRock would mark the first time in Millennium's 35-year history that founder Izzy Englander had taken outside investment for the company. Last year, Millennium held talks to pa...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes