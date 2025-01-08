Pair of Janus Henderson trusts set date for general meetings requisitioned by 'self-serving' Saba

Two investment trusts managed by Janus Henderson have set the dates for their upcoming general meetings in which shareholders will vote on the proposals set out by US activist hedge fund Saba Capital.
Both Henderson Opportunities trust (HOT) and European Smaller Companies trust (ESCT) will meet with shareholders in London on 4 and 5 February, respectively. In separate circulars to shareholders published today (8 January), the respective trusts' boards urged shareholders to stop Saba and vote against all the resolutions set out by the hedge fund in order to "protect shareholders' interests". Saba's Boaz Weinstein hits back at Herald trust and defends its abilities to outperform current management The meetings come in response to a letter published by the Manhattan-based hedge f...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes