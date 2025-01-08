Pair of Janus Henderson trusts set date for general meetings requisitioned by 'self-serving' Saba

Both Henderson Opportunities trust (HOT) and European Smaller Companies trust (ESCT) will meet with shareholders in London on 4 and 5 February, respectively. In separate circulars to shareholders published today (8 January), the respective trusts' boards urged shareholders to stop Saba and vote against all the resolutions set out by the hedge fund in order to "protect shareholders' interests". Saba's Boaz Weinstein hits back at Herald trust and defends its abilities to outperform current management The meetings come in response to a letter published by the Manhattan-based hedge f...