Artemis unveils its first market neutral fund

Managed by Ambrose Faulks, the Artemis Atlas fund has a bias towards UK companies but can invest nearly half (49%) of its assets in international developed markets. An equal balance between long and short positions will aim to hedge risks and achieve low-to-zero net market exposure. Artemis reports two funds miss good value for money mark Faulks said: "With its market neutral structure, the fund is designed to perform in a variety of macroeconomic conditions. That does not mean it will be up every month, but on a rolling 12-month view, the aim is to deliver a positive return. ...