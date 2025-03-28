Activist hedge fund Elliott shorts Shell after CEO outlines firm's five-year strategy

US activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has taken out a short position on oil and gas giant Shell worth at least £837m.
Elliott took out the 0.5% short on Tuesday (25 March), according to Financial Conduct Authority disclosures, the same day Shell had its 2025 capital markets day where CEO Sinead Gorman outlined his firm's future strategy for the next five years. The US hedge fund, which is well know for its activism in UK listed companies over the years, is currently the only firm that has amassed a short position in Shell large enough to be disclosed by the FCA. BP's share price rallies 6% after US activist hedge fund Elliott builds stake Elliott built up a stake in Shell's competitor, BP, of an u...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes