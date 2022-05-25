Only 14.5% of hedge fund leadership female

UK and Switzerland both leading

clock • 2 min read
The survey looked at the UAE, the UK, Singapore, Switzerland and Australia
Image:

The survey looked at the UAE, the UK, Singapore, Switzerland and Australia

Only 14.5% of hedge fund senior management members are female across the globe, according to a survey by IG Group.

Of the five countries surveyed (the United Arab Emirates, UK, Singapore, Switzerland and Australia), the UK and Switzerland were leading the way, both with 16.2% of hedge fund leadership in those countries being female.

Australia followed with 14.8% female hedge fund leadership, while Singapore and UAE were both below the global average with the proportion of female leadership in hedge funds at 7.7%.

The survey by IG Prime set to analyse whether gender had any effect on fund performance and found that after five years of female management, UK funds saw a performance increase of 0.39%. IG Prime said this suggested it was of long-term benefit to hire women in senior positions.

On the whole, IG Prime's research found no correlation between female leadership and either positive or negative fund performance.

It recommended, therefore, that fund managers should make "a clear effort" to support equality and diversity in their workplace. IG Prime also recommended to investors that demographic of leaders should not be focused on, but rather the past performance and intended strategy.

Survey: Greenwashing concerning but not a deterrent to impact investing

IG Prime's report did find differences, however, in strategy and diversification.

The study found that female fund managers are more inclined (60%) to use an equity-led investment strategy compared to 26% of men and were more likely (65%) to diversify across markets compared to 50% of men.

Katja Bergman, general partner and co-founder at BRIGHTLY Ventures, commented on the findings, noting how her team took many more meetings than their male counterparts.

"I don't know if [the difference in volume of meetings] is female-male," she explained. "We went to the same [investors], and we were in the same structural programs, but we got less than the men. 

"The investments we got from private institutional funds were a result of long relationships built over the years, previous track record and a large volume of meetings." 

She advised: "It's not all women, it's not all men, it's the mixed teams that's the recipe; those are the ones that excel."

 

Related Topics

More on Diversity

Kelly Mullane of the Diversity Project
Diversity

Diversity Project: Why hiring veterans makes good business sense

Veterans workstream lead

Kelly Mullane
clock 23 May 2022 • 4 min read
Helen Pridham
Industry

Helen Pridham: Industry pays tribute to trailblazing journalist and businesswoman

Founder of The Pridham Report

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 19 May 2022 • 5 min read
The Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards are back as a face-to-face event
Industry

Investment Week reveals shortlist for Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022

Book your place here

Investment Week
clock 19 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

HSBC AM global head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

19 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 4 min read
03

HSBC suspends Stuart Kirk over climate change 'hyperbole' speech - reports

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

Helen Pridham: Industry pays tribute to trailblazing journalist and businesswoman

19 May 2022 • 5 min read
05

Tesla booted from S&P ESG index

19 May 2022 • 1 min read
06

SEC fines BNY Mellon Investment Adviser $1.5m for greenwashing

24 May 2022 • 1 min read
07 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Smarter Business Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot