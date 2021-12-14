AIMA survey finds hedge funds adapting to post-Covid world

The Global Hedge Fund Industry: Accelerating out of the pandemic report interviewed 162 hedge fund managers representing about $1trn in AUM.

The survey found that 49% of hedge funds have combined their traditional investment strategies with private markets or other new products or strategies, due to investor demand.

These trends are expected to continue, with just under half (46%) predicting hybrid hedge and private equity products to be the most popular in the next year, with another 33% also pointing to private credit.

Hedge fund confidence continues to grow globally despite Delta variant

The pandemic has affected more than just the products that hedge funds offer, with 79% reporting that they are moving to some form of permanent hybrid working, although many have reservations about their new models.

Despite concerns about the new Omicron variant next year, when asked what their chief concern of 2022 was, regulation was the most popular choice, being cited by 42% of respondents.

The report said that post-Brexit, both the EU and UK are expected to increase regulatory change, while ESG concerns starts to further influence regulation.