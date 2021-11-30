Hector McNeil

The asset management industry needs to act on carbon-neutral investing

ESG

We can do more

clock 30 November 2021 • 3 min read
AuAg Funds launches ESG gold miners fund via HANetf

ETFs

25 equally-weighted securities

clock 29 June 2021 • 1 min read
Procure Innovation and HANetf reach final frontier with Europe's first space ETF

ETFs

Majority of index US-listed

clock 01 June 2021 • 2 min read
HANetf launches Europe's first solar energy ETF

ETFs

Article 8 under SFDR

clock 20 May 2021 • 2 min read
Ex-Woodford IM sales head Dale takes new role at HANetf

People moves

Firm makes three marketing hires

clock 05 May 2021 • 1 min read
Alerian launches debut ETF via HANetf platform

ETFs

Firm to also provide benchmark

clock 22 July 2020 •
First negative-fee ETF blasted as a 'gimmick'

ETFs

Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF

clock 14 May 2019 •
ETF Edition: HANetf's co-CEO McNeil on future business plans, daily disclosure rules and education issues

ETFs

Quarterly series

clock 06 February 2019 •
HANetf hires business development director from Invesco

People moves

16-year career in ETFs

clock 21 November 2018 •
Industry experts divided over whether ETFs should make daily portfolio disclosures

Asset Managers

Changes made on 14 September

clock 25 September 2018 •
