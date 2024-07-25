Guinness and HANetf partner to manage sustainable energy ETF

Aimed at mirroring the investment philosophy of the company‘s flagship Sustainable Energy fund, which is managed by Will Riley and Jonathan Waghorn, the Guinness Sustainable Energy UCITS ETF will hold companies focused on the generation, storage, efficiency and consumption of sustainable energy sources. HANetf teams up with Harwood Capital Management for global equity ETF launch Guinness said the next 20 years will see several tailwinds for the sustainable energy sector, such as a falling supply cost of renewable energy, while traditional sources over time will create a more competit...