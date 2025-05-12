Europe's first active travel ETF launched

Digital asset ETP provider HANetf has launched the US Global Investors Travel UCITS ETF (TRIP).
The first actively managed ETF in Europe devoted to the travel and tourism sector, TRIP utilises the Smart Beta 2.0 framework to capitalise on the latest trends in global travel. With a dynamic, rules-based strategy, the ETF recalibrates and rebalances quarterly while focusing on shifting fundamentals, price momentum and undervalued opportunities. It hones in on these across airlines, hotels, cruise lines, airports and travel services. LondonMetric agrees £698.9m deal to acquire Urban Logistics Frank Holmes, CEO and CIO of U.S. Global Investors and pioneer of Smart Beta 2.0, said: ...
