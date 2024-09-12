HANetf teams up with Harbor Capital to launch active healthcare ETF in Europe

Active ETF

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

HANetf has partnered with Harbor Capital Advisors to launch the Harbor Health Care UCITS ETF, an active exchange-traded fund run by Westfield Capital Management in Europe.

The Harbor Health Care UCITS ETF will benefit from Westfield's investment team expertise, which will look for secular growth and innovation in the US healthcare sector. The team will also aim to achieve alpha relative to the wider healthcare sector by capitalising on investments in businesses with differentiated products, technologies and services which fulfil the team's valuation requirements. HANetf teams up with Harwood Capital Management for global equity ETF launch Matthew Renna, managing partner and portfolio manager at Westfield CM, noted that over the last few years, market...

