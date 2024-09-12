HANetf teams up with Harbor Capital to launch active healthcare ETF in Europe

HANetf has partnered with Harbor Capital Advisors to launch the Harbor Health Care UCITS ETF, an active exchange-traded fund run by Westfield Capital Management in Europe.
The Harbor Health Care UCITS ETF will benefit from Westfield's investment team expertise, which will look for secular growth and innovation in the US healthcare sector. The team will also aim to achieve alpha relative to the wider healthcare sector by capitalising on investments in businesses with differentiated products, technologies and services which fulfil the team's valuation requirements. HANetf teams up with Harwood Capital Management for global equity ETF launch Matthew Renna, managing partner and portfolio manager at Westfield CM, noted that over the last few years, market...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes