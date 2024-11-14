PT Asset Management and HANetf partner to list active US bond ETF on London Stock Exchange

PT Asset Management has teamed up with HANetf to launch the Performance Trust Total Return Bond UCITS ETF (PTAM) on the London Stock Exchange.
The ETF strategy, launched on Xetra and Borsa Italiana in October this year, was listed on the London Stock Exchange via the UK's Overseas Funds Regime (OFR). PTAM offers investors exposure to the US bonds market and employs its own ‘Shape Management' methodology, which targets long-term performance and stable growth across both rising and falling rate environments. European active ETFs double their AUM as passives gain popularity across the continent Following the launch of PTAM to the UK market, HANetf now has five active ETFs on its platform. The move comes as active ETFs are...
