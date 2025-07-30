HANetf launches Indo-Pacific defence ETF

HANetf has launched an Indo-Pacific defence ETF that targets companies in the defence, aerospace and security sectors across India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and others, excluding China.
The Future of Defence Indo-Pacific ex-China UCITS ETF (QUAD) has a total expanse ratio of 59 basis points and will track the VettaFi Future of Defence Indo-Pac ex-China index. Around 39.5% of the index's weighting consists of aerospace companies, with 25.6% allocated to defence technology, 23% to weapons manufacturing, and 11.8% to the marine sector. Citi becomes minority investor in HANetf "With this expansion, HANetf will offer investors the most comprehensive set of tools in Europe to access defence," the firm said. The launch of QUAD followed the introduction by HANetf ...
