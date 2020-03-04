Harry Nimmo
Nimmo's Standard Life UK Small-cap trust appoints former OMGI manager Bradbury as director
Takes effect on 2 July 2018
Update: Goldman Sachs AM becomes fourth bidder for Lloyds contract
Previously managed by Standard Life Aberdeen
Mirabaud's European small-cap manager Nicholson to retire
Joined in 2015
Nimmo's SLI Small Cap trust raises AIM limit to 50%
Currently a 42% weighting
Managers To Watch: SLI's Glennie on finding tomorrow's leaders today
Working with veteran Harry Nimmo
Nimmo commits to another seven years on Standard Life UK Small-Cap trust; new discount policy introduced
Managed the trust for the last 12 years
SLI's Nimmo: My six rules for making money from small caps
Nimmo's trust top of sector over decade
SLI's UK Opps manager Trenchard departs
Funds handed to Harry Nimmo
Gosling's Grouse: Bye, bye Mr Brown
Bye, bye Mr Brown
Falling knives or buying opportunity? Hallett stands by ASOS and eyes Tesco
Marlborough's Richard Hallett has pointed to retailers ASOS and Tesco, two of the worst performing UK-listed stocks this year, as potential turnaround stories.
How micro funds weathered the rotation into large caps
The illiquidity and low volatility of micro-cap stocks has helped managers at the very bottom of the cap scale dodge the impact of this year's rotation into larger companies, buyers suggest.
Big name managers' trusts outperform their funds
Fewer than one in eight managers running both open- and closed-ended funds have outperformed in their open-ended portfolios, Investment Week analysis shows.
Pound shops and the online food chain: Rowsell's small-cap ideas
In smaller companies investing, there are few managers more high profile or successful than Standard Life Investments' Harry Nimmo.
Nimmo pick Moneysupermarket soars 16% on revenue boost
Smaller companies fund favourite Moneysupermarket.com rose 16% in morning trading after announcing better-than-expected results.
Nimmo: Three themes powering small-cap returns until 2024
Standard Life Investments's Harry Nimmo has pointed to three trends in 2014 that could continue a run of performance that has seen the manager return nearly 200% over five years.
SLI hires ex-Martin Currie analyst for Nimmo fund
Standard Life Investments has hired Kirsty Desson as an Asia Pacific analyst on Harry Nimmo's Global Smaller Companies fund.
Nimmo steps down from Scottish Widows fund
Standard Life Investments' Harry Nimmo has stepped down from running the Scottish Widows HIFML UK Smaller Companies Alpha fund as the group moves the management in-house.
Nimmo takes hit from ASOS as trust sees NAV dive
Small-cap star Harry Nimmo has revealed his investment trust took a hit from the sharp sell-off in online clothes retailer ASOS in the last six months of 2011.
Nimmo's UK Smaller Cos fund set for lift as ASOS rises 12%
Standard Life Investments' UK Smaller Companies fund, run by Harry Nimmo, is set for a boost as ASOS shares jumped 12% this morning after international sales grew 93% last year.
Nimmo overweights UK favourites in Global Smaller Companies fund
Standard Life Investments' Harry Nimmo is set to run a significantly overweight position in the UK when his Global Smaller Companies fund launches on 18 January.
Nimmo regrets offloading Supergroup
Standard Life Investments' Harry Nimmo has admitted he made a "huge mistake" offloading his holding in Supergroup last month and is looking to buy back into the stock.
SLI readies global small-cap fund for Nimmo
Standard Life Investments is looking to combine its global equity and small cap capabilities by launching a global small-cap fund for star manager Harry Nimmo.
SLI delays soft-closure of Nimmo's UK Smaller Companies fund
Standard Life Investments has pushed back the soft-closure of Harry Nimmo's £1.1.bn UK Smaller Companies fund to the end of August, after initially planning to cap the fund on 27 June.
Nimmo predicts 10% growth in small caps
Standard Life's Harry Nimmo is predicting UK small caps will rise 10% in 2011, driven by emerging markets.