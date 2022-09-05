abrdn's Harry Nimmo to retire after four decades

Nimmo will step down at the end of 2022

clock • 2 min read
Nimmo (pictured) joined abrdn’s predecessor Standard Life as an investment analyst for the UK equity funds team in 1985.
Image:

Nimmo (pictured) joined abrdn’s predecessor Standard Life as an investment analyst for the UK equity funds team in 1985.

Harry Nimmo, co-manager of the abrdn UK Smaller Companies funds, is set to retire at the end of this year after a 38-year career at the firm.

Nimmo stepped down from his position as head of smaller companies in February 2020 but remained at the helm of the £1.5bn UK Smaller Companies fund and £523m UK Smaller Companies Growth trust.

Following his retirement, Abby Gleannie will remain manager on all UK Smaller Companies products, joined by Amanda Yeaman, who will be promoted to deputy next January. 

Gleannie has been working with Nimmo on the UK Smaller Companies funds for almost seven years, having been named co-manager in November 2020.  

abrdn merges UK and European equity teams

A spokesperson at abrdn said that there will be no change to the overall leadership structure, with Andrew Paisley continuing to lead the Smaller Companies team supported by Glennie as his deputy. 

Paisley said it had been a privilege to work with Nimmo over the last eight years and wished him a "very well deserved, happy and long retirement". 

Commenting on his retirement, Nimmo said: "I would not have stayed at abrdn for more than 37 years if I hadn't enjoyed myself working with many colleagues that have become friends."

"I value stability and continuity highly, both in our Investment process and in providing a robust framework that will enable our small/midcap strategies to deliver continued long-term performance for our clients long after I have gone."

abrdn and AXA funds retain Square Mile ratings following name changes

Nimmo joined abrdn's predecessor Standard Life as an investment analyst for the UK equity funds team in 1985, becoming an investment manager in 1993 and taking the helm of the Standard Life UK Small Companies fund when it was launched in January 1997.

Both the abrdn UK Small Companies fund and UK Smaller Companies Growth trust have been strong performers during Nimmo's tenure as manager. Over the last five years, the fund has returned 18.4%, while the trust has delivered a return of 11.5%, according to FE fund info. 

However, both vehicles have struggled in the last year. The abrdn UK Small Companies fund has lost 35.6% year-to-date, while the abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth trust is down 39.2%.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Calastone: Investors pull a record net £1.9bn from equity funds in August

Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as the UK's next PM

More on People moves

Jonathan Willcocks (pictured), stepped down from his role as global head of distribution at M&G in January.
People moves

Jonathan Willcocks emerges as global head of distribution at Premier Miton

Follows an eight-month hiatus

Valeria Martinez
clock 05 September 2022 • 1 min read
Prior to joining Federated Hermes, Nathan spent ten years of his career at Polar Capital, where he was most recently regional sales manager.
People moves

Federated Hermes hires director for UK and Ireland wholesale team

Shanta Nathan joins

Valeria Martinez
clock 01 September 2022 • 1 min read
Ning will relocate to Shanghai to take on the role of head of equities within Fidelity International’s China asset management company from 1 January.
People moves

Fidelity PM exits £2.4bn China Focus fund to take on new leadership role

Nitin Bajaj to take over the fund

Valeria Martinez
clock 25 August 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage addresses private equity anxieties

02 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

Short sellers turn attention to fast fashion

01 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Goldman Sachs forecasts UK recession to last until 2024

30 August 2022 • 1 min read
04

Truss vs Sunak: Next PM risks fuelling inflation and spooking financial markets

02 September 2022 • 4 min read
05

REITs present a 'long-term buying opportunity' despite inflation pressures

01 September 2022 • 5 min read
06

abrdn exits FTSE 100 as F&C gains promotion

01 September 2022 • 4 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot