abrdn's Harry Nimmo to retire after four decades

Nimmo stepped down from his position as head of smaller companies in February 2020 but remained at the helm of the £1.5bn UK Smaller Companies fund and £523m UK Smaller Companies Growth trust.

Following his retirement, Abby Gleannie will remain manager on all UK Smaller Companies products, joined by Amanda Yeaman, who will be promoted to deputy next January.

Gleannie has been working with Nimmo on the UK Smaller Companies funds for almost seven years, having been named co-manager in November 2020.

A spokesperson at abrdn said that there will be no change to the overall leadership structure, with Andrew Paisley continuing to lead the Smaller Companies team supported by Glennie as his deputy.

Paisley said it had been a privilege to work with Nimmo over the last eight years and wished him a "very well deserved, happy and long retirement".

Commenting on his retirement, Nimmo said: "I would not have stayed at abrdn for more than 37 years if I hadn't enjoyed myself working with many colleagues that have become friends."

"I value stability and continuity highly, both in our Investment process and in providing a robust framework that will enable our small/midcap strategies to deliver continued long-term performance for our clients long after I have gone."

Nimmo joined abrdn's predecessor Standard Life as an investment analyst for the UK equity funds team in 1985, becoming an investment manager in 1993 and taking the helm of the Standard Life UK Small Companies fund when it was launched in January 1997.

Both the abrdn UK Small Companies fund and UK Smaller Companies Growth trust have been strong performers during Nimmo's tenure as manager. Over the last five years, the fund has returned 18.4%, while the trust has delivered a return of 11.5%, according to FE fund info.

However, both vehicles have struggled in the last year. The abrdn UK Small Companies fund has lost 35.6% year-to-date, while the abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth trust is down 39.2%.