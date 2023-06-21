Harry Nimmo: 'I'm not ruling out a comeback'

Harry Nimmo (pictured), originally joined Standard Life as an investment analyst for the UK equity funds team in 1985.

This is Nimmo's first time back in abrdn's offices since his retirement from the firm at the end of 2022.

Asked if it is strange to be back, Nimmo admits it feels "a bit odd".

As we sit down in one of the firm's meeting rooms, Nimmo unpacks the bulging folder he holds under his arm, presenting an archive of his press comments over the years.

Harry Nimmo: Farewell

Yellowed newspaper clippings and bygone print editions of Investment Week lie across the table revealing over three decades worth of market commentary. Front pages splashed with the Barings crash, Lehman Brothers and an unexpected appearance from Neil Woodford, who was picking up an award when he was still building his reputation at Invesco Perpetual.

After four decades in the industry, Nimmo announced his retirement in September last year, sticking to the end date he gave his abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth trust clients several years ago, after the board became "obsessed" with his retirement.

"I wasn't 60 yet, but they said ‘we're going to have to put out some kind of RNS announcement, you're going to have to say something', and I just said ‘I'm minded to stay another seven years', and I did," Nimmo explains. "Sometimes, timing counts."

But after just a few months of travelling to New Zealand and Australia with his family, it seems he is already itching to make a comeback.

"I'm not ruling out coming back in any shape or form, but I don't know what yet," he declares.

Succession plans and small caps

The succession plan for Nimmo's portfolios - abrdn Global Smaller Companies, abrdn Global Mid-Cap Equity, abrdn UK Opportunities Equity and the abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth trust - were considered at length over the past eight years.

During his final 12 months, Nimmo says his workload shrank by around 50% as Abby Glennie, who has worked with Nimmo since January 2016, began stepping up as lead manager on his products, supported by Amanda Yeaman, an investment director in the smaller companies team. Yeaman was promoted to deputy manager in January.

Nimmo says he "didn't make a big deal" about the reduced work rate, as his focus was on leaving abrdn's small- and mid-cap operations in the best state possible.

He cares passionately about his legacy, after developing the group's team and capabilities in this area over the past thirty years. Nimmo began his career as an investment analyst for the UK equity funds team at Standard Life in 1985, before being promoted to investment manager in 1993, taking the helm of the UK small-cap fund at launch.

He took on management of the global fund from its opening in 2012, but stepped down in late 2016, leaving co-manager Alan Rowsell in charge until Rowsell left for his current role at Premier Miton in 2020, at which point Nimmo retook control of the fund.

While he has dedicated his career to the lower end of the market-cap spectrum, Nimmo admits there was a world he wanted to explore beyond smaller companies.

"I would love to have created a Fundsmith type product," he says.

"If you look around at UK managers and those who have really made a phenomenal business out of it and great returns for investors, you can't look further than Terry Smith."

But leading the smaller companies team became his main focus and, during his last year at the helm, he says he wanted to ensure what he had built would continue without him.

"When you build something from scratch, there's a real responsibility that you do not want to walk away from it or see it fall apart. Perish the thought that there would be some kind of Woodford disaster. That would have been terrible, and I wanted to ensure that didn't happen."

Into the Matrix

The manager's retirement was carefully thought out and the presence of his lasting legacy within the team is undeniable; the portfolios continue to follow the famous investment process he laid out - the Matrix.

Nimmo's proprietary process ranks companies on a number of factors - including growth, momentum, quality and value - with the team then focusing on companies with the highest scores to find investment ideas.

Amid the conversation about how he created his investment style, he slides a stapled stack of papers across the table, along with a warning: "I'm not letting you keep those."

Alongside the press cuttings is the original thesis on which Nimmo's buy-sell career was predicated, and the genesis of what became known as the Matrix.

The title reads ‘Dynamic Stock Selection, Post-Keynesian Neo-Freudian Behavioural Finance', published in the early 2000s by Jeff Saunders, manager of the Standard Life UK Growth fund at the time.

"I was just looking around for a process. I'd run smaller companies since 1993 so I was really after a more consistent, coherent process that was easily explainable to investors that worked and that was the nearest thing we had to it within Standard Life at the time," Nimmo says.

"This paper is quite philosophical and, theoretically, it sounded like it made quite a lot of sense."

Time for a new Matrix?

This process thrives in a bottom-up, stock-picking environment, when the market is less under the thumb of macroeconomic headwinds such as inflation, and Nimmo says he was "fortunate" that his career coincided with a period of low inflation.

But faced with today's environment of stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates, Nimmo says the Matrix finds these factors much more difficult to assimilate.

"There's an element where the Matrix is slightly left behind," he explains.

However, while there is "no question that inflation is not great for the Matrix", Nimmo doesn't believe the process is outdated in today's market environment, or should necessarily be reconsidered.

"There's no sense in changing something that has worked extremely well for many decades and is well understood by your client base. I think there'd be a rush for the doors if you started doing that," he says.

Fighting for a role in the merger

Nimmo also reflects on changes to the company structure during his career and his recollections about weathering Standard Life's merger with Aberdeen Asset Management feel timely considering the current M&A boom in the asset management space.

In 2017, the two firms merged in an £11bn deal to become Standard Life Aberdeen, creating the second-largest fund management firm in Europe at the time.

Standard Life Aberdeen then rebranded under its current abrdn banner in 2022, which Nimmo says he "wasn't delighted by... but you go along with it".

He adds: "I was fed up with people taking the mick about it the whole time. That was just a nuisance and people not entering into the spirit of the refresh."

The company went on to acquire interactive investor in 2022, in what Nimmo says was "probably another effort to broaden our business and get away from the passive competition".

The initial 2017 merger "was concerning" for Nimmo, especially when Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert took a joint CEO role.

"To me that was a bit of a warning bell. If I ever see a company with a joint chief executive, I'll probably hit the sell button," he says. "It generally means there's not a focused business strategy, and it could mean there are two camps [in the company]."

He says he had the sense Standard Life and Aberdeen were "two businesses that were not going to be merged in reality for quite a long time", as the cultures were "somewhat different".

Deutsche Bank downgrades abrdn as it questions cost-saving strategies

To him, Standard Life was more about "paternalism and stability", whereas Aberdeen was a "growth by acquisition firm with very successful Asia Pacific, global EM and private equity businesses".

He describes them as "two major profit generators that were slightly on the wane".

"Maybe the thinking at the board level, and I'm speculating, but this idea of a merger came along.... and thoughts about how the businesses could actually go together probably came second," Nimmo suggests.

Any merger ultimately leads to difficult staffing decisions, and Nimmo had to sharpen his elbows to ensure he retained control of his strategies.

"We had to make sure that we were in charge in terms of smaller companies and our process, which clients had become very sure of over the years, was not changed," he explains.

After what Nimmo describes as "some aggressive lobbying", a "commitment" was made to the small-cap team that nothing would change, and Nimmo's team would take over the incoming smaller companies wing.

"So, it was great for us," he recalls.

abrdn today

This legacy commitment to the smaller companies' team has remained today, even throughout a tough period for abrdn.

Nimmo says the smaller companies' division becoming such a "profitable business for abrdn" has created "opportunities for the staff within the smaller companies team", with many members of the team promoted internally.

"By contrast, and I need to be careful what I say, but abrdn's been through a very rough time lately and the danger is there is a vicious circle of cost-cutting going on."

CEO Stephen Bird called 2022 "one of the hardest investing years in living memory", one which saw abrdn suffer an 8% drop in assets under management.

So far in 2023, the firm has had a plethora of staff exits and cuts, as well as shuttered ‘subscale funds' as part of an ‘investment process redesign'.

Discussing the CEO's objectives, Nimmo says it is "a terribly tough job...a very tough challenge".

"They're not out of the woods yet," he adds.

"I wish them well. And I hope it works out. But there are still challenges ahead."