Glennie and Yeaman promoted to co-manager roles alongside Nimmo as ASI makes two new hires

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has promoted Abby Glennie and Amanda Yeaman to various co-manager and deputy manager roles across the firm's range of small- and mid-cap equity funds, to work alongside veteran fund manager Harry Nimmo.

Glennie, who has worked closely with Nimmo during her five years at the firm, has been appointed co-manager of the Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust, as well as the ASI UK Smaller Companies and ASI (AAM) UK Smaller Companies funds.

She was promoted to deputy head of smaller companies in February this year, after Andrew Paisley succeeded Nimmo as global head of smaller companies.

Prior to joining ASI in 2013, Glennie spent five years as an investment analyst at Kames Capital.

Nimmo returns to ASI Global Smaller Companies as Rowsell and Harris depart

Meanwhile, Yeaman has been appointed co-manager of the Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust alongside Glennie, as well as deputy manager of the ASI UK Mid Cap and ASI UK Opportunities funds.

The investment manager joined ASI's smaller companies team last year and has ten years of small-cap investing experience, having previously held roles at Investec, Martin Currie and Cantor Fitzgerald.

In addition, the firm has hired two investment analysts to its six-strong smaller companies team, in order to support and grow the firm's UK, European and global strategies.

Tzoulianna Leventi, who joined the firm as a graduate in 2018, will focus on ESG-related engagement as well as stock research across Southern European smaller companies.

ASI launch global mid-cap fund under Nimmo and Shah

Liam Patel, who has joined ASI after four years as a global emerging markets analyst for the British Airways Pension fund, will focus on researching mid- and small-cap stocks across Asia Pacific ex Japan and emerging markets, and will work closely alongside Yeaman in her new co-manager role.

Andrew Paisley, head of smaller companies at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: "Tzoulianna and Liam are welcome additions to the team. ESG is a key focus for us and our clients and Tzoulianna's appointment is a natural progression and will further enhance our resource relating to ESG on the desk.

"Liam will further strengthen our research coverage of companies within Asia and emerging markets. These regions are growth drivers for the global economy and offer a wide range of opportunities for our Global Mid-Cap and Smaller Companies' strategies."

Paisley added that Glennie and Yeaman's appointments as deputy and co-managers on various funds "formalise our existing approach on these portfolios".

"Our dedicated smaller companies team has a track record of success across UK, European and global strategies," he said. "Our strengthened team and extensive experience will ensure we continue to deliver for our clients."