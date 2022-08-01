FundCalibre elite radar: ASI Global Smaller Companies

That is the view of ASI Global Smaller Companies manager Kirsty Desson, who says the market is just starting to refocus around sustainable growth and quality in this challenging environment.

Make no mistake about it, the pressures have been intense and varied - with multiple macro drivers at work in tandem with geopolitical events. Inflationary pressure is persisting, while a sharp rotation into value in January, followed by the outbreak of war in late-February, caught investors off guard.

Desson says while inflation may start to peak/plateau, it will stay higher relative to history, which will continue to put pressure on corporate margins and, particularly, consumer spending. Although she notes there are pockets of strength in the likes of digitisation, cloud computing, alternative energy, and healthcare.

The move to quality is in sharp contrast to 12 months ago, when it scored negatively on ASI's proprietary research tool, the Matrix, which identifies smaller companies from all around the globe they believe to have the best growth prospects.

It looks for four key factors: quality, growth, momentum, and value. Fundamental research is undertaken on the financial accounts of a potential company, looking at the quality of its earnings to ensure business sustainability. This is then verified with the management team. The result is a 'best ideas' list of circa 100 names, from which a portfolio of 50-60 holdings will be built.

Desson says, "The factors now being rewarded most by investors are the Z score and 24-month earnings per share growth - meaning investors are taking a longer-term growth outlook on rewarding quality."

It fits with the team's view that growth is set to slow in this inflationary environment - meaning companies with pricing power and strong balance sheets look more attractive.

Small-cap guru Harry Nimmo originally launched this fund in 2012, with Desson becoming co-manager in February 2020, and then lead manager in December last year, when Nimmo stepped back from the product. Since launch, the fund has returned 212% to investors compared to 181% for the Investment Association Global sector, according to FE fundinfo. However, year-to-date has been challenging, with the fund down over 30%.

Desson puts that recent underperformance down to the wholesale rotation from quality growth and high PE names into anything cyclical, but she is confident the wheels are turning again.

"We are seeing those quality, defensive stocks emerging. These are firms with strong visibility of earnings and high recurring revenues."

The team has been positioning the fund towards these names since March. Desson says these companies tend to grow at high single digits - an upside from the low single digit returns expected from the economy.

An example of a stock added to the portfolio is Sho-Bond, a market leader for maintenance and infrastructure in Japan. Desson says the Japanese government is fearful of future earthquakes and other natural disasters - with the threat of roads, tunnels or bridges collapsing due to the lack of maintenance. She says: "The result is two enormous 15-year spending plans.

Sho-Bond has 70% of the market - it is not super exciting but it does what it does very well and has an extremely good track record.

"The firm has developed a clear gel filler for roads - where you can actually see between the cracks, making it easier to rectify issues. It's also developed lots of tech to improve worker safety. All of this has helped maintain their high share of the contracts."

Smaller companies tend to outperform larger companies over the long term. With the power of the Matrix system, and the managers' disciplined process, ASI Global Smaller Companies fund is well placed to capture this trend.

The start of 2022 is a perfect example of a period when the fund may lag - but it is a product for reasons, and not for seasons. As such, it makes a very good contender to put in a portfolio for long-term exposure to an exciting asset class. Add in the fact that global small-cap valuations look attractive versus their 10-year averages, and you can really see the long-term potential.

Darius McDermott is managing director at FundCalibre