The Flotation Celebration: AIM boom offers investors access to 'exciting' high-growth companies

IPOs and placings across the UK equity market could "surpass the highs of the past decade" according to some industry commentators, who said the recent surge of young companies floating onto the AIM is providing UK equity investors access to "exciting" high-growth companies across healthcare, clean energy and tech sectors.

Over the course of 2020, the FTSE AIM All-Share index - which has greater regulatory flexibility to allow young companies to float onto the market - returned 21.8% to investors while its blue-chip FTSE 100 counterpart trailed in the dust with a loss of 11.6%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

While the AIM index proved hardest hit during March's market sell-off, having tumbled by 38% over the first three months of the year, it had already recovered its losses by October as fiscal and monetary policy bolstered market sentiment.

During the second half of the year alone, 13 IPOs floated onto the AIM - a significant increase compared to the ten IPOs launched over the same time frame in 2019.

There seems to be little evidence of this trend subsiding in 2021.

According to a report published by the Financial Times last Tuesday, companies globally managed to raise $400bn during the first three weeks of the year through IPOs, secondary offerings and debt markets - marking a two-decade high for the given time frame at $170bn above average.

Refinitiv research shows that some $64bn of this was raised through IPOs and secondary offerings.

"I have never seen a start to the year like this - there is already a deluge of fund raisings and IPOs coming as firms look to expand into a recovery - and one or two protect their balance sheets as lockdowns drag on for longer than expected," Oliver Brown, lead manager of the MFM UK Primary Opportunities fund, said.

"It looks as if IPOs and placings could surpass the highs of the past decade. Even last year £25bn was raised in new money in the London market - back to the highs of the last decade - and I would not be surprised if we surpass this in 2021, making it potentially the highest since 2008/2009.

"These levels of activity have been further boosted by the Brexit deal coming through as we see many of the obstacles clearing."