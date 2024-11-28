Partner Insight: T. Rowe Price's 2025 Global Market Outlook

Change is constant, but in some periods, it occurs more dramatically than in others. We believe the world is currently undergoing transition at a pace and scale rarely seen before. Technological developments are driving extraordinary innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and health care. Continuing geopolitical tensions and the probability of higher tariffs globally following the U.S. election will likely lead to the reconfiguration of supply chains, disrupted labour supplies and a strong focus on secure energy transition. At the same time, the global economy is adjusting to a world of higher trend inflation, higher rates, and greater volatility.

Transition at this degree may seem daunting. However, we believe it will bring with it an opportunity set of a breadth and richness not experienced since the aftermath of the global financial crisis (GFC). The nature of this opportunity set will inevitably evolve as markets change, but, in our view, the overall trend will be for earnings growth to broaden beyond a handful of dominant tech stocks, across both sectors and regions.

Read More

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This material is being furnished for general informational and/or marketing purposes only. The material does not constitute or undertake to give advice of any nature, including fiduciary investment advice, nor is it intended to serve as the primary basis for an investment decision. Prospective investors are recommended to seek independent legal, financial and tax advice before making any investment decision. T. Rowe Price group of companies including T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and/or its affiliates receive revenue from T. Rowe Price investment products and services. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can go down as well as up. Investors may get back less than the amount invested.

The material does not constitute a distribution, an offer, an invitation, a personal or general recommendation or solicitation to sell or buy any securities in any jurisdiction or to conduct any particular investment activity. The material has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction.

Information and opinions presented have been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable and current; however, we cannot guarantee the sources' accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. The views contained herein are as of the date noted on the material and are subject to change without notice; these views may differ from those of other T. Rowe Price group companies and/or associates. Under no circumstances should the material, in whole or in part, be copied or redistributed without consent from T. Rowe Price.

The material is not intended for use by persons in jurisdictions which prohibit or restrict the distribution of the material and in certain countries the material is provided upon specific request.

It is not intended for distribution to retail investors in any jurisdiction.