Resurgence of global dividends expected after strong Q1 performance

Dividend payouts for the first three months of the year hit £275.8bn

Global dividends are showing signs of resurgence with payouts in the first quarter of 2021 only 1.7% lower on an underlying basis than the same period the previous year, a decline that is substantially smaller than the previous three quarters, which all reported double digit declines.

Dividend payouts for the first three months of the year hit £275.8bn, just 2.9% lower on a headline basis.

The encouraging figures led Janus Henderson to upgrade their dividend forecast for 2021 in their latest Global Dividend Index. The asset manager now expects dividends to reach $1.4trn for the year, an 8.4% headline increase from the previous year, up from the January forecast of $1.3trn.

During Q1 just one company in five (18%) cut its dividend, well below the one third (34%) over the last year overall.

Investment director for global equity income at Janus Henderson, Jane Shoemake, said, "Q1 was undoubtedly better than expected and we are now more confident that companies are willing and able to pay dividends, especially those companies that have traded well.

"There is certainly much less downside risk to payouts this year than previously anticipated, though the timing and magnitude of individual company payouts is going to be unusually uneven and this will add volatility to the quarterly figures."

Companies in the consumer discretionary sectors were those most likely to cut their dividends, according to the report. The sector saw a substantial 36% drop, followed by energy stocks dropping 26%.

However, the mining sector buoyed the figures, as rising commodity prices led to large one-off special dividends. The sector raised their dividends an impressive 85% on a headline basis and have signalled more to come.

The recovery was also uneven across the globe. Europe ex-UK payouts rose 10.8% year-on-year on a headline basis thanks to Scandinavian banks and Swiss companies.

"Q1 is usually relatively quiet for European dividends but this year there are positive signs ahead of the seasonally important second quarter," said Janus Henderson.

On the other side of the coin, UK dividends dropped 26.7% on an underlying basis from the previous year. The report said this was due continued oil company cuts. However, the headline total for UK dividends rose 8.1% in Q1 thanks to extra payouts and special dividends.

Elsewhere, North America saw its dividends 8.1% lower year-on-year on a headline basis. However, this decline was "almost entirely to unusually large US special dividends last year not being repeated," according to Janus Henderson.

Shoemake said the global equity income team have been "adding to areas of the market that will benefit as economies reopen and where there is increased confidence in a business's ability to generate cashflow and pay a dividend."

Moving into the second quarter the year-on-year comparisons are expected to be "very positive," according to Shoemake as it was the worst period for dividend cuts last year.