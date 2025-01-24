Trump's remarks at Davos send 'pulse of optimism' as S&P 500 hits record high

The S&P 500 reached record levels on Thursday (23 January) following President Donald Trump’s calls for central banks to lower interest rates amid his stated hopes for a better US relationship with China.
Markets reacted with increasing optimism following Trump's speech, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high of 6,118.7 before markets closed yesterday, according to data from MarketWatch. At the time of reporting today (24 January), the S&P 500 futures was standing at $6,141, having earlier picked up to $6,156. During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Trump said he has "always liked" China's President Xi Jinping and he "look[s] forward to […] getting along" with China. Separately, in a Fox News interview this week, the US president noted he could strive ...
