Hargreaves Lansdown Emma Wall: How should investors respond to economic crisis?

Much like economic forecasting market outlooks are near impossible to get right with 100% accuracy. But there are patterns in market - and most crucially investor - behaviour.

The two market disruption events in the last five years have shaped the current market outlook and investor confidence today.

Over the past five years, despite a couple of wobbles, the US stock market has driven global market performance.

It has more than doubled in the last ten years, resulting in a market cap almost the size of China's GDP - and about five times the size of the UK's GDP.

Spot the Dog: Number of consistently underperforming equity funds soars to 56

This is a market which seems untouchable, which - thanks to government stimulus - bounced back from the coronavirus market slump in three months to hit an all-time high.

Many new investors entered the market, with limited experience of a ‘normal' market cycle.

Instead, they rode the rally, fuelled by a concentrated number of stocks; gaming, companies linked to remote working, e-commerce, warehouses, logistics, telecoms, Amazon, Netflix.

A year that saw unemployment, death, the housing market standstill, restaurants, pubs, hotels and resorts closed, no air travel, very little car travel, an industrial output slump, a halt to global trade (the air and waterways across the world were cleanest in decades if not centuries), and to top it off, a fierce US election campaign, resulted in a stock market that ended the year on a high.

Those that cashed out, regretted it. Investors piled into rising markets, with retail clients focusing their buys on the US, tech funds and ESG.

Funds under management in the UK reached a record as a result - up to £1.4trn. Responsible funds trebled inflows of previous year to £10bn.

Market confidence rebounds in Q2 as manager performance remains mixed

The crisis of last year had a very different investor reaction. 2022 opened with some nervousness about US economy and lasting impact of Covid leverage.

But what was not on most forecasters book was a war in Europe. The last 16 months have ravaged consumers - and companies.

There is a cost-of-living crisis, input costs have soared, inflation has dominated, mortgages impacted.

There have been cutbacks, hiring freezes, strikes to contest pay-rises which still do not keep up with inflation. Interest rate hikes to make your head spin, and a very different reaction from retail investors.

Overall, 2022 was the worst year on record for fund flows - according to the IA retail investors pulled £25.7bn out of funds, compared to inflows of £4.2bn in 2008. Responsible ESG funds only sector to buck trend.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused economic concerns similar to those of the pandemic.

The key difference was the central bank policy, which in turn triggered a very different stock market reaction, sending investors for the hills - or rather cash savings accounts and government bonds.

Deep Dive: US dollar dominance remains despite 'loss of trust'

As inflation has begun to finally fall, stock market returns, or more accurately US tech market returns, have rebounded, resulting in investors piling back in to those beloved tech, US and thematic investments, despite economic concerns remaining.

Indeed, in the last week, worries about the global economy have ramped up, thanks to disappointing economic data from China, and in the US, fresh concerns over the banking sector triggered by ten regional banks being downgraded by ratings agency Moodys.

So how should retail investors react to these concerns? Is it time to pile in like 2020 or run for the hills like 2022?

Ideally, neither. The narrow investment of 2020 could result in an undiversified portfolio, and cashing in when markets slump like many did last year, only crystallises losses.

Investing should be for the long term - market wobbles will smooth into insignificance over a multi-decade investment plan.

If you can be brave and look through the noise, long term valuation analysis suggests this may be time to buy as many areas of the market are currently undervalued - Japan - despite its recent rally, emerging markets, the UK and Europe.

Equity funds which offer broad exposure to developed and emerging markets are a good way to get instant access to the world's companies, consider blending iShares Emerging Markets Equity and L&G Future World ESG Developed tracker funds.

For those with a shorter-term investment horizon, lower risk appetite or who are nearing retirement should add bonds.

Particularly as yields are looking so attractive right now - and gilts offer a capital gains tax-free extra enticement too.

And if buying feels like too much of a leap into the unknown, simply hold on tight and ride out the volatility.

It will be worth it once markets eventually stabilise.

Emma Wall is head of investment analysis and research at Hargreaves Lansdown