Partner Insight: What's next for bonds?

In this interactive video, choose a PIMCO expert and hear them discuss key questions that investors are asking, including: the potential benefits of bonds versus stocks; why global is key; the power of income; and opportunities in emerging markets.

Sarka Halas
clock • 1 min read

The global economy is still recovering from the shocks of the last few years. Trade disruptions, large monetary and fiscal interventions, prolonged inflation, and bouts of severe financial market volatility have changed the market landscape.

What does all this mean for U.K. investors?

Watch our interactive video, produced in association with PIMCO and explore the potential benefits of bonds versus stocks in the current macro environment, understand why active investing makes sense in a complex bond market, and why investors should look to lock in higher yields now. Hear experts discuss how to access true diversification across regions and economies, including recently overlooked Emerging Markets, and learn why lacking global exposure can limit your opportunities.

Choose your fixed income journey in this interactive video.

