China and Singapore lead cross border IPO activity in record H1

Greater China and Singapore have emerged as the top two sources for cross border IPO activity in the first half of 2025, accounting for 74% of all global international listings.
Singapore saw a marked jump from 4% four years ago in H1 2021 to 19% as it currently stands. In addition, almost 30% of Greater China issuers and over 93% of Singapore issuers chose to list on US exchanges, making the US "the world's premier international listing venue", according to EY's Global IPO Trends report. Global IPOs expected to 'remain quiet' amid market volatility triggered by Trump's tariffs Cross-border IPO activity hit a two-decade high in H1 2025, accounting for 14% of total global deal number, compared to just 6% a decade ago. On a regional level, Greater China h...
