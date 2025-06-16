US not considered a top three export destination by UK manufacturers for first time ever

According to Make UK's Q2 Manufacturing Outlook, the US has fallen behind Europe, Asia/Oceania and the Middle East as a top destination for British made goods for the first time on record. Tariffs drive record fall in UK exports to US "Increased input costs owing to trade turmoil – especially in intermediate goods, freight transport and logistics – are pinching profit margins," said Make UK's chief economist Séamus Nevin and BDO's head of manufacturing Richard Austin. Until this year, the top three customers for UK manufacturers have almost always been the EU, North America and ...