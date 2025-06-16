US not considered a top three export destination by UK manufacturers for first time ever

UK manufacturers’ opinions of the US as a destination for exports have fallen dramatically, pushing the age-old ally out of the UK’s top three export destinations for the first time ever recorded.
According to Make UK's Q2 Manufacturing Outlook, the US has fallen behind Europe, Asia/Oceania and the Middle East as a top destination for British made goods for the first time on record. Tariffs drive record fall in UK exports to US "Increased input costs owing to trade turmoil – especially in intermediate goods, freight transport and logistics – are pinching profit margins," said Make UK's chief economist Séamus Nevin and BDO's head of manufacturing Richard Austin. Until this year, the top three customers for UK manufacturers have almost always been the EU, North America and ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes