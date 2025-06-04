FIF25: House of Lords member calls for greater international economic cooperation

Speaking at the Future of Investment Festival today (4 June), Ashton, who served as the European Union's first high representative for foreign affairs and security policy between 2009 and 2014, explained the real world impacts and links between economic pressures and geopolitical decisions. Taking the Arab Spring as an example, Ashton said this was a period where political uprisings took place following mounting economic grievances at the time. The Big Question: How are you managing geopolitical risks in portfolios? She recalled conversations with several young people demonstr...