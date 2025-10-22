Columbia Threadneedle warns of AI 'white knuckle moment' over 'unquantifiable returns'

$3.5trn investment expected by 2030

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Nicolas Janvier, head of equities, North America at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, warned of an upcoming “white knuckle moment” with AI, as returns may not match the high level of investment the technology will require.

